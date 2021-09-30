Former India wicket-keeper Vijay Dahiya named UP head coach
Former Indian cricketer Vijay Dahiya has been appointed as the head coach of Uttar Pradesh senior men's side.
Former Indian cricketer Vijay Dahiya has been appointed as the head coach of Uttar Pradesh senior men's side. Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) on Thursday welcomed Dahiya and said the side is looking forward to a fantastic journey with him.
"#TeamUPCA welcomes our newly appointed head coach, Ex-team India Wicket-Keeper & Batsman - Mr. @vijdahiye. We look forward to a fantastic journey for achieving all our dreams under his proven mentorship," UPCA tweeted. Dahiya was Delhi Capitals' head scout during IPL 2020 and carries vast experience of coaching the Delhi senior men's side in the past. Dahiya, the former wicket-keeper batsman, played 19 ODIs and two Test matches for India. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
