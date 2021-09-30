Left Menu

Former India wicket-keeper Vijay Dahiya named UP head coach

Former Indian cricketer Vijay Dahiya has been appointed as the head coach of Uttar Pradesh senior men's side.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-09-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 17:10 IST
Former India wicket-keeper Vijay Dahiya named UP head coach
Vijay Dahiya (Image: UPCA Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Vijay Dahiya has been appointed as the head coach of Uttar Pradesh senior men's side. Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) on Thursday welcomed Dahiya and said the side is looking forward to a fantastic journey with him.

"#TeamUPCA welcomes our newly appointed head coach, Ex-team India Wicket-Keeper & Batsman - Mr. @vijdahiye. We look forward to a fantastic journey for achieving all our dreams under his proven mentorship," UPCA tweeted. Dahiya was Delhi Capitals' head scout during IPL 2020 and carries vast experience of coaching the Delhi senior men's side in the past. Dahiya, the former wicket-keeper batsman, played 19 ODIs and two Test matches for India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021