Abu Dhabi T10: Super excited to play for Deccan Gladiators, says Tymal Mills

England all-rounder Tymal Mills and local boy Zahoor Khan have been retained by the Deccan Gladiators for the fifth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 scheduled to be played from November 19 to December 4 in Abu Dhabi. Mills has been on the Deccan Gladiators rooster since the second edition but couldn't take part in the competition because of injury.

A right-arm medium-fast bowler, Zahoor on the other hand has been instrumental in the team's brilliant performance in the last two seasons. Talking about his retention, Mills said: "Super excited to get playing for the Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to represent the team in the last couple of years. But I will be there this time, straight after the World T20. I can't wait to see what squad the team puts together, but I am sure they will pick a real challenging bunch of players. So, really excited about the tournament and I hope to see you supporting us online and at home as well."

Zahoor added: "It has always been an honour representing Deccan Gladiators in Abu Dhabi T10 and I am looking forward to another great year. I am thankful to the owners for restoring the team's faith and trust on me and I will ensure that I don't let them down." Excited about retaining the duo, team owner Gaurav Grover said, "They both have been phenomenal players and apart from the experience and the expertise, they bring in lot of positive vibes, which is very important to the team and I am confident that they will take Deccan Gladiators all the way to the title round." (ANI)

