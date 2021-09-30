Soccer-NWSLPA calls for investigation into allegations of abusive behavior by coach

The National Women's Soccer League Players' Association (NWSLPA) called on Thursday for an investigation into allegations of abusive behavior by one of the league's most successful coaches and demanded sweeping change across the NWSL.

The Athletic on Thursday https://theathletic.com/2857633/2021/09/30/this-guy-has-a-pattern-amid-institutional-failure-former-nwsl-players-accuse-prominent-coach-of-sexual-coercion detailed allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley, who led the team to back-to-back NWSL championships in 2018 and 2019, after speaking to more than a dozen players he coached since 2010. The report also said Riley was hired by the now-defunct Western New York Flash despite a complaint over his behavior that was shared with the league after his 2015 season with the Portland Thorns. The Courage was founded in 2017 after its owner acquired the franchise rights from the Flash.

The Athletic said Riley denied "the majority" of the allegations detailed in the report. The Courage and the NWSL did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In a statement released on social media, the NWSLPA said the league lacked "basic and fundamental protections that ensure dignity at work" and said "players demand greater control over their lives and careers".

The players association also demanded the NWSL "initiate an independent investigation into the allegations published by The Athletic this morning" by 12:00 pm ET on Friday. "Words cannot adequately capture our anger, pain, sadness, and disappointment," the NWSLPA said. "To the players who suffer in silence, know that the (NWSLPA) holds a safe space for you." The Athletic investigation sent shockwaves through the world of women's soccer in North America, with OL Reign player Megan Rapinoe, twice a World Cup winner with the U.S. national team, calling for action.

"To everyone in a position of power who let this happen, heard it & dismissed it, signed off on this monster moving to another team w/zero repercussions, FUCK YOU," Rapinoe said on Twitter. "You're all monsters,& can ALL hand your resignations in immediately."

