Left Menu

NBA-'We're here for him': Coach says Nets' Irving misses Brooklyn practice

Irving has reportedly not been vaccinated and was unable to attend media day last month due to health and safety protocols according to ESPN. Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins' requested a religious exemption from the vaccine, as the city of San Francisco has a requirement for large indoor events.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 06-10-2021 05:26 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 05:26 IST
NBA-'We're here for him': Coach says Nets' Irving misses Brooklyn practice
  • Country:
  • United States

Seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving did not participate in the Brooklyn Nets' first practice at home on Tuesday, head coach Steve Nash told reporters, as the NBA began to feel the impact of local COVID-19 vaccine restrictions. "Kyrie's not here today," said Nash. "No further update. We support him. We support him, we're here for him. If things change then - if there's a resolution, we're here for him."

The National Basketball Association has not mandated vaccines for players but must nonetheless abide by local restrictions in New York City and San Francisco, where players will have to sit out home games if they are not inoculated. Irving has reportedly not been vaccinated and was unable to attend media day last month due to health and safety protocols according to ESPN.

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins' requested a religious exemption from the vaccine, as the city of San Francisco has a requirement for large indoor events. His request was denied last month and he later received the shot. The league has said players who are unable to compete due to local mandates will miss out on pay. Irving, who won the NBA championship in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, would lose out on $381,000 per game, ESPN reported on Monday.

NBA players who are not vaccinated will also have to comply with a long list of restrictions to take part in the upcoming season, according to a memo obtained by Reuters last week. The 2021-2022 season is set to begin Oct. 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021