Left Menu

Soccer-France and Spain make two changes each for Nations League final

France also made a switch at the back with Presnel Kimpembe replacing Lucas Hernandez in the centre of defence while in midfield Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni was drafted in for Adrien Rabiot who was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier on Sunday, Italy won the third-place playoff game in Turin with a 2-1 victory over Belgium.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 10-10-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 23:24 IST
Soccer-France and Spain make two changes each for Nations League final
  • Country:
  • Italy

Spain and France both made two changes to their teams for the Nations League final at the San Siro stadium on Sunday. Luis Enrique opted to bring in Barcelona centre half Eric Garcia to replace Pau Torres while Manchester City's Rodri came in for Koke in midfield.

Striker Ferran Torres, who was an injury doubt, starts as the central striker after scoring both goals in the 2-1 semi-final win over Italy. France also made a switch at the back with Presnel Kimpembe replacing Lucas Hernandez in the centre of defence while in midfield Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni was drafted in for Adrien Rabiot who was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Earlier on Sunday, Italy won the third-place playoff game in Turin with a 2-1 victory over Belgium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef; Delta does not appear to make children sicker; Secondary immune response stronger after infection than after shot and more

Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021