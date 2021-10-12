Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Germany book World Cup spot but still have work to do until finals

Germany are on the right track ahead of next year's World Cup in Qatar after on Monday becoming the first European nation to qualify, but the players know there is still considerable work to be done to reach world class level. The four-time world champions crushed North Macedonia 4-0 to secure top spot in Group J with two games left to play, as they look to make amends for their shock 2018 World Cup first-round exit and their Round of 16 elimination at this year's Euros.

Tennis-Svitolina survives Cirstea onslaught, Swiatek reaches Indian Wells fourth round

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina survived a third-round onslaught from Romanian Sorana Cirstea to win 4-6 6-4 7-6(3) at Indian Wells on Sunday, while Polish second seed Iga Swiatek eased past Veronika Kudermetova 6-1 6-0. Ukraine's Svitolina, who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, saved 12 of the 16 break point opportunities Cirstea set up in the two-hour-and-32-minute contest, and had to fight back from 4-2 down in the third set to survive.

Commonwealth Games-Only two compulsory sports as Games set for major revamp

Athletics and Swimming are set to be the only compulsory sports at future Commonwealth Games under a proposed "strategic roadmap" to give hosts more flexibility, increase the event's appeal and drive down costs. Next year's Games scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to Aug. 8 will feature 19 sports, but the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has recommended that "approximately 15 sports" feature at future Games from the 2026 event onwards.

Motor racing-Don't expect me to be polite and calm on radio, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton said he was not furious with his team after their pit strategy cost him a podium finish at Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix, saying his anger over the radio came from the heat of the moment while jostling for position. The seven-times world champion, who started 11th on the grid due to engine penalties, was running in third place when he was told to pit for a tyre change, against his wishes of staying out in a bid to catch up with Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Soccer-Mbappe winner as France beat Spain in Nations League final

World champions France won the Nations League final with goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe earning them a 2-1 win over Spain at the San Siro stadium on Sunday. Didier Deschamps side had struggled to get a foothold in the game during a first half dominated by Spain but after going a goal down, following Mikel Oyarzabal's strike, they came alive.

NHL-Lightning eye rare Stanley Cup three-peat, Kraken set to launch

The 2021-22 NHL season begins this week with most arenas back at full capacity, the Tampa Bay Lightning launching their quest to become the first team since 1983 to win three straight Stanley Cup championships and the debut of the Seattle Kraken. The season will feel closer to normal for the NHL after COVID-19 forced the previous campaign to be shortened, played with realigned divisions in a bid to limit travel and most games taking place without fans.

Athletics-Kenya dominates Boston Marathon as Kipruto, Kipyogei win

Kenya's Benson Kipruto won the men's race and Diana Kipyogei led a Kenyan sweep of the women's podium at the Boston Marathon on Monday, each picking up their first-ever major title. American CJ Albertson set an aggressive early pace to lead the men's field by two minutes and 13 seconds through the first half but saw his headstart disintegrate over hilly terrain after the 20-mile mark, as a tight pack overtook him.

Cycling-UCI helps evacuate 165 refugees from Afghanistan

Cycling's world governing body UCI said it helped in the evacuation of 165 refugees from Afghanistan which included female cyclists, journalists and human rights campaigners whose lives were under threat if they stayed in the country. UCI said they were a part of an operation that also included cycling team Israel Start-Up Nation's owner Sylvan Adams, an NGO named IsraAID, various governments, the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) and world soccer governing body FIFA.

Motor racing-COVID-19 stance could rule F1 medical car driver out of races

Formula One medical car driver Alan van der Merwe risks missing more races, after his absence from Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix, due to his decision not to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Van der Merwe, 41, and F1 doctor Ian Roberts tested positive independently for the coronavirus ahead of the race and did not travel to Istanbul, with the FIA's Formula E crew standing in.

Swimming-FINA to establish integrity unit as part of reforms

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) said on Monday it would set up an integrity unit as part a number of reforms to improve the governance, transparency and culture of the organisation. FINA's Reform Committee published a report recommending changes to address concerns over the governing body's operational independence and possible conflicts of interest in handling anti-doping violations.

