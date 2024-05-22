Left Menu

Biden Condemns Trump's 'Unified Reich' Post as 'Hitler's Language'

U.S. President Joe Biden criticized former President Donald Trump for using 'Hitler's language' in a social media post referencing a 'unified Reich.' Trump removed the video from his Truth Social account following backlash from Biden's campaign and others for its Nazi connotations.

Reuters | Boston | Updated: 22-05-2024 02:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2024 02:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said former president Donald Trump's "unified reich" post on social media is "Hitler's language." "This is Hitler's language, not America's," Biden said during a fundraiser in Boston on Tuesday.

Trump has taken down a video posted to his Truth Social account that included reference to a "unified Reich" after Biden's campaign and others criticized the use of language often associated with the Nazi regime.

