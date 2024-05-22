Biden Condemns Trump's 'Unified Reich' Post as 'Hitler's Language'

U.S. President Joe Biden said former president Donald Trump's "unified reich" post on social media is "Hitler's language." "This is Hitler's language, not America's," Biden said during a fundraiser in Boston on Tuesday.

Trump has taken down a video posted to his Truth Social account that included reference to a "unified Reich" after Biden's campaign and others criticized the use of language often associated with the Nazi regime.

