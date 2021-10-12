Left Menu

NBA-Jordan backs league's COVID-19 vaccination stance

Jordan, who played 13 seasons with the Bulls winning six championships and currently owns the Charlotte Hornets, said he was not concerned by the league's protocols. "Not at all. I'm total in unison with the league," Jordan said on NBC's Today show.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 09:02 IST
NBA-Jordan backs league's COVID-19 vaccination stance

Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan said he is a "firm believer in science" and that he backed the National Basketball Association's (NBA) stance on COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of the new season starting on Oct. 19 The NBA has said unvaccinated players must comply with a long list of restrictions to play in games and take part in team activities such as practice.

U.S. media reported earlier this month that 95% of players have had at least one shot but some players, including Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, have not said publicly if they have been vaccinated. Jordan, who played 13 seasons with the Bulls winning six championships and currently owns the Charlotte Hornets, said he was not concerned by the league's protocols.

"Not at all. I'm total in unison with the league," Jordan said on NBC's Today show. "I'm a firm believer in science and I'm going to stick with that and hopefully everybody abides by whatever the league sets the rules.

"I think once everybody buys in, we're going to be fine." The new season is going ahead despite concerns over the contagious delta variant of the novel coronavirus that has hit those who are unvaccinated particularly hard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021