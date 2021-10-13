Left Menu

Indian shuttlers reach Thomas Cup quarterfinals with 5-0 win over Tahiti, first time since 2010

The Indian mens badminton team hammered Tahiti 5-0 in a Group C match to enter the quarterfinals of the ongoing Thomas Cup here for the first time since 2010.It was a second straight 5-0 win for India, the team having beaten the Netherlands with an identical margin on Sunday.Tuesdays win over the island nation ensured Indias finish in top-two in the four-team Group C.

PTI | Aarhus | Updated: 13-10-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 11:06 IST
Indian shuttlers reach Thomas Cup quarterfinals with 5-0 win over Tahiti, first time since 2010
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

The Indian men's badminton team hammered Tahiti 5-0 in a Group C match to enter the quarterfinals of the ongoing Thomas Cup here for the first time since 2010.

It was a second straight 5-0 win for India, the team has beaten the Netherlands with an identical margin on Sunday.

Tuesday's win over the island nation ensured India's finish in top-two in the four-team Group C. India will take on traditional powerhouse China in the final match on Wednesday.

B Sai Praneeth began the proceedings with a 21-5 21-6 win over Louis Beaubois in just 23 minutes in the opening singles.

Sameer Verma made it 2-0 with an easy 21-12 21-12 victory over Remi Rossi in 41 minutes.

Kiran George sealed the tie for India with a 21-4 21-2 thrashing of Elias Maublanc in the third men's singles that got over in only 15 minutes.

In the inconsequential doubles matches, the pair of Krishna Prasad and Vishnu Vardhan achieved a 21-8 21-7 win in 21 minutes.

In the final doubles match of the day, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Maublanc and Heiva Yvonet 21-5 21-3. It is the first time since 2010 that the Indian men's team has made the quarterfinals of the tournament. Back then, they lost to Indonesia in the quarters. The Indian women's team also reached the Uber Cup quarterfinals after they beat Scotland 3-1 on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global
4
Soccer-Albania v Poland World Cup qualifier suspended after crowd trouble

Soccer-Albania v Poland World Cup qualifier suspended after crowd trouble

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021