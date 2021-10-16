Left Menu

IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill have been cornerstone of our batting, says KKR skipper Morgan

After suffering a defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan lauded opening duo of Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer for putting in remarkable performances throughout the season.

Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After suffering a defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan lauded opening duo of Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer for putting in remarkable performances throughout the season. KKR had finished the India leg of IPL 2021 with just two wins from seven games, but shift to UAE brought about a significant change as the side went on to win matches to reach the final. Venkatesh Iyer proved a great find as he changed the dynamics of the side while coming out to open along with Gill.

"We are extremely proud of the fight we have shown. The character and fight are a trademark. Our owners - Shahrukh, Venky have been absolutely outstanding. The guys fought incredibly hard and performed. Iyer and Gill have been outstanding. Ventakesh is new to this platform. They have been the cornerstone of our batting. Tripathi left everything out there today. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury," Morgan told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended. Faf du Plessis' 86-run knock backed up by a spirited bowling performance helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 here at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

With this, MS Dhoni's lineup won the IPL trophy for the fourth time, having previously won the tournament in 2010, 2011, and 2018. (ANI)

