PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 09:10 IST
Sports schedule for Saturday, October 16 CRICKET: *Stories related to the just concluded Indian Premier League.

*Stories related to the T20 World Cup.

*Other stories related to IPL, Indian and International cricket.

FOOTBALL: *SAFF Championship final between India and Nepal in Male, Maldives.

*Other stories related to Indian football. GOLF: *Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar in action at the Andalucía Masters in Sotogrande, Spain. *Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik in action in the third leg of the Aramco Series in New York.

