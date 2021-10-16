Sports Schedule
- Country:
- India
Sports schedule for Saturday, October 16 CRICKET: *Stories related to the just concluded Indian Premier League.
*Stories related to the T20 World Cup.
*Other stories related to IPL, Indian and International cricket.
FOOTBALL: *SAFF Championship final between India and Nepal in Male, Maldives.
*Other stories related to Indian football. GOLF: *Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar in action at the Andalucía Masters in Sotogrande, Spain. *Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik in action in the third leg of the Aramco Series in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
2 women from Uzbekistan held at India-Nepal border in UP without travel documents
Female instructors, students fear Taliban will never let them go back to universities
MEA Joint Secretary meets Nepal's Foreign Secretary, Home Secretary
US museum returns 10th century stolen Shiva statue to Nepal
Dutch police asks govt to evacuate Afghan female officers amid Taliban threat