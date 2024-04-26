Nepal, China Ink HRD, Health Pacts

Nepal and China on Friday signed two agreements in the field of human resources development and the improved bone marrow transplantation service.

The two agreements were inked in the presence of Finance Minister Barshaman Pun during a ceremony at the Ministry of Finance.

The first agreement, related to human resources development cooperation for global development initiatives, was signed by Finance Secretary Madhu Kumar Marasini and chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Luo Zhaohui on behalf of their respective governments.

The second agreement regarding bone marrow transplant services was signed by Health Secretary Dr Roshan Pokharel and Luo of the CIDCA, officials said.

The CIDCA has been working on the formulation of China's foreign aid policy and foreign aid reform agenda.

During Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda's visit to China in September 2023, the Chinese authorities expressed commitment to provide support to initiate a bone marrow transplant service in Nepal.

Under the agreement, China will provide financial assistance to BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital in providing bone marrow transplant services.

Minister Pun, during the signing ceremony, said Nepal and China have a deep, diverse and sustainable relationship as both countries respect each other's development aspirations and sensitivity.

