Soccer-Vieira frustrated after Palace throw away win

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was disappointed after a last-gasp equaliser from substitute Alexandre Lacazette denied them a win against his former club Arsenal in a pulsating Premier League clash on Monday. Having fallen behind to an early Pierre-Emmerick Aubameyang goal, Palace stormed back through Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard before Lacazette struck with the last kick of the game.

Vieira, who won three league titles and four FA cups with Arsenal as a player, said Palace needed to stop conceding late goals in order to turn draws into wins. "It was so close but we have been saying that a little bit too often," he told Sky Sports. "We have to learn from the games we played previously. I am really disappointed because the way the team came back in the second half, they deserved to win.

"I am frustrated for them, they were brave and showed character. We have to put our sleeves up and put our bodies on the line. We were really unlucky today, it is the way it is but I believe there is more to come. "The players were really frustrated because we threw away two points. To concede a goal like that is really difficult to accept but these games will make us stronger."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta criticised his players for switching off after taking the lead. "We started the game very well but after the goal we didn't manage it enough," he told the BBC. "We didn't have composure or control. The game was stretched. You have uncertainty, you have to defend deep.

"We gave the ball away two times for the two goals. It (the dip in performance) was for a long period which is worrying. We gave cheap goals away. "The most positive thing is we kept going. They kept believing until the end and that's how we managed to get a point." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

