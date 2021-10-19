Left Menu

Soccer-Racist fans face lifetime stadium bans - Italian FA chief Gravina

Racist soccer fans must be identified and banned from stadiums for life, Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina said, after several incidents of racism at the start of the Serie A season.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-10-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 17:04 IST
Soccer-Racist fans face lifetime stadium bans - Italian FA chief Gravina
  • Country:
  • Italy

Racist soccer fans must be identified and banned from stadiums for life, Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina said, after several incidents of racism at the start of the Serie A season. Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly said he was called a "monkey" by Fiorentina supporters in Florence this month and called on authorities to ban the perpetrators from attending matches.

It came after two incidents in September, when AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was racially abused by Juventus fans and an investigation was opened into alleged racist chants by Lazio supporters against Milan’s Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie. "We are trying to shift from what was an objective responsibility, penalising a large part of the stadium, to individual responsibility," Gravina told Italia 1.

"We have the technology at our disposal to identify single subjects, expel them from the stadiums and never let them come back." Gravina also said that he intends to bid for Italy to host the European Championship in 2028, after the Azzurri’s triumph at Euro 2020 in the summer.

"I nurture dreams and try to make them come true. I hope to make this dream come true for the good of Italian football," he added. European governing body UEFA said last week that national associations have until March 23, 2022 to declare interest in hosting the tournament, and the bidders will be announced on April 5.

The host nation will then be announced in September 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021