The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of T20 World Cup first round match between Oman and Bangladesh in Al Amerat.

STORIES ON TH WIRE: SPO-CRI-T20WC-SCOTLAND-LD PNG Berrington, Davey guide Scotland to 17-run win over PNG in T20 World Cup, inch closer to Super 12s Al Amerat (Oman), Oct 19 (PTI) Richie Berrington slammed a stroke-filled 70 while Josh Davey snapped four wickets as Scotland inched closer to the Super 12s with a comfortable 17-run win over Papua New Guinea in their Group B match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-IND-WARMUP-PREVIEW India looks to fix batting order in final T20 WC warm-up game Australia Dubai, Oct 19 (PTI) Their preparations for the T20 World Cup off to a smooth start, India would look to finalise their batting order for the tournament-proper when they take on Australia in their second and final warm-up game here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-ENG-LIVINGSTONE Finger injury renders Livingstone doubtful for T20 WC London, Oct 19 (PTI) England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is doubtful for the T20 World Cup after suffering a finger injury in his side's first practice game against India in Dubai.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-SL-IRELAND-PREVIEW T20 WC: Sri Lanka eye second win in clash against Ireland Abu Dhabi, Oct 19 (PTI) Former champions Sri Lanka take on a confident Ireland in a tricky first round group match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday, with the winning side moving closer to a Super 12 spot.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-NETH-NAM-PREVIEW Blown away by Campher, Netherlands seek first T20 WC win in match against Namibia Abu Dhabi, Oct 19 (PTI) Netherlands would look to regroup after a comprehensive loss to Ireland and open their account when they take on tournament debutants Namibia in a must-win match of the T20 World Cup's first round here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-MAXWELL-WARNER Doubting Warner an absolute no-no: Maxwell Abu Dhabi, Oct 19 (PTI) Doubting David Warner ''is an absolute no-no,'' says Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who is confident that the out-of-form opener will turn things around in the T20 World Cup. SPO-CRI-T20WC-RAHUL-DHONI Love having Dhoni in dressing room as he brings sense of calm: KL Rahul Dubai, Oct 19 (PTI) Picking Mahendra Singh Dhoni's brain is on KL Rahul's checklist for the next few weeks as he wants to utilise every bit of advice from Team India's mentor, who, according to the opener, always instils a sense of calm into the dressing room.

STO SPO-BOX-WC-AIBA Fresh start for boxing: AIBA introduces belts, white gloves for men's world championships Lausanne, Oct 19 (PTI) The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has decided to introduce commemorative belts and white gloves, instead of the traditional red and blue, during the upcoming men's world championships in Belgrade, calling the move a symbol of ''fresh start''in the controversy-marred sport.

SPO-FOOT-IND-STIMAC SAFF Championships title not a ''special success'', aim is to qualify for 2023 Asian Cup New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) India winning the SAFF Championships for an eighth time is not a ''special success'' as the country is dominant in the South Asian region and the bigger aim is to do well in the 2023 Asian Cup qualification, national football team head coach Igor Stimac said on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-MCC-MEMBERSHIP Harbhajan Singh, Javagal Srinath awarded MCC life membership London, Oct 19 (PTI) India's Harbhajan Singh and Javagal Srinath were on Tuesday among 18 cricketers who were awarded life membership of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

SPO-BAD-LD IND Sindhu makes winning return; Srikanth, Sameer too advance at Denmark Open Odense, Oct 19 (PTI) Returning to action after a break, double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu saw off Turkey's Neslihan Yigit in straight games to join compatriots Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma in the second round of the Denmark Open here on Tuesday.

SPO-BAD-PADUKONE-SINDHU Sindhu should prioritise winning All England title: Padukone Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) India ace PV Sindhu is currently the best badminton player in the world but she should prioritise winning the All England Championship, which is the only trophy missing from her illustrious cabinet, said the legendary Prakash Padukone on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-INDO-PAK-PADUKONE Indo-Pak World Cup clash should go ahead: Prakash Padukone Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone feels the upcoming India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup should go ahead despite the prevailing political tensions between the two countries.

SPO-FOOT-STIMAC-FIFA-PLAN India coach Stimac supports FIFA's biennial WC plan but wants to know if there's financial reasons Bengaluru, Oct 19 (PTI) India football team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday supported FIFA's plan to hold the World Cup every two years but said he would want to know if the world body is looking for ''more money'' for itself with such a move.

SPO-TT-PAYAS Paddler Payas Jain becomes World No. 1 in U-17 category New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Payas Jain on Tuesday became the second Indian paddler to achieve a World No. 1 ranking, thanks to his title-winning performances in the Under-17 Boys category.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-IND Indian women's football team faces Swedish top tier side in friendly match on Wednesday Stockholm, Oct 19 (PTI) With three recent international wins under its belt, a confident Indian women’s football team will take on Swedish top tier league side Hammarby IF in a friendly match here on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)