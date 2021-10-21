Left Menu

IPL teams: Man United owners' interest maybe reason behind BCCI extending date for purchasing tender

Manchester United owners showing interest to be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) may be one of the reasons why the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 21 informed they have decided to extend the date for purchasing the Invitation to Tender (ITT) for the right to own and operate one of two proposed new IPL teams document till October 10 from the initial deadline of October 5.

IPL teams: Man United owners' interest maybe reason behind BCCI extending date for purchasing tender
BCCI logo. Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to ANI, sources in the know confirmed the interest shown by Manchester United owners. "Well yes, it is true that they have shown interest and that may be one of the reasons why the dateline was extended by the BCCI. IPL is not just restricted to India, it is a global entity now," the source pointed.

The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") document available on payment of the non-refundable tender fees on August 31, 2021. "Pursuant to request from interested parties, the BCCI has now decided to extend the date for purchasing the ITT document till October 10, 2021," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

The ITT will be available to interested parties on receipt of payment of the non-refundable tender fee of INR 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lac Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. All other terms contained in the Invitation document shall be applicable. "Interested parties are requested to email at ittipl2021@bcci.tv to get further details for purchasing the ITT," the statement added. (ANI)

