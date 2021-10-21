T20 World Cup Scoreboard: Oman vs Scotland

Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup first round Group B match between Oman and Scotland here on Thursday.

Oman Innings: Aqib Ilyas c Munsey b Leask 37 Jatinder Singh run out (Watt/Cross) 0 Kashyap Prajapati c Munsey b Sharif 3 Mohammad Nadeem c Berrington b Watt 25 Zeeshan Maqsood c MacLeod b Davey 34 Sandeep Goud c Greaves b Sharif 5 Naseem Khushi c MacLeod b Leask 2 Suraj Kumar c Wheal b Davey 4 Fayyaz Butt c Greaves b Davey 7 Bilal Khan run out (MacLeod/Davey) 1 Khawar Ali not out 0 Extras: (LB-3, NB-1) 4 Total:(All out in 20 overs) 122 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-13, 3-51, 4-79, 5-93, 6-96, 7-105, 8-117, 9-118, 10-122 Bowling: Brad Wheal 3-0-24-0, Josh Davey 4-0-25-3, Safyaan Sharif 4-0-25-2, Mark Watt 4-0-23-1, Chris Greaves 2-0-9-0, Michael Leask 3-0-13-2. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC

