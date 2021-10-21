Sports News Roundup: Knicks edge Celtics in double OT; FIFA says 57 more refugees evacuated from Afghanistan and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motorcycling-Darryn Binder steps up to MotoGP with RNF Racing

South African Darryn Binder, younger brother of KTM MotoGP rider Brad, will enter the top category next season with the independent RNF Racing team using Yamaha bikes. Binder, 23, is currently competing in the Moto3 category with the Petronas Sprinta team and joins on a one-year contract with an option for 2023.

NBA roundup: Knicks edge Celtics in double OT

Evan Fournier scored a career-high 32 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 56.1 seconds left in the second overtime Wednesday night for the host New York Knicks, who squandered an 11-point lead late in the fourth quarter before edging the Boston Celtics 138-134 in an entertaining season opener for both teams. Fournier, who spent last season with the Celtics, scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and both overtimes as he became the first player in Knicks history to score 30 points in his debut for the team.

WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open

Aryna Sabalenka, returning from a lengthy hiatus caused in part by a positive COVID-19 test, recorded a 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-1 victory over Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on Wednesday in the second round of the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow. The top-seeded Belarusian withdrew from the event in Indian Wells two weeks ago after her positive test, and she received a first-round bye in Moscow. As a result, Wednesday marked her first action since falling to Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the semifinals of the U.S. Open.

Boston Celtics' Kanter sparks backlash in China after comments on Tibet, Xi

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter was pilloried on Chinese social media and his name appeared to be blocked on the popular Weibo messaging platform after he criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping and China's treatment of Tibet. Kanter, who has a history of activism against his native Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, tweeted a two-minute video of himself expressing support for Tibet and wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the image of the Dalai Lama, its exiled spiritual leader.

Soccer-FIFA says 57 more refugees evacuated from Afghanistan

The evacuation of a second group of 57 refugees from Afghanistan linked to women's soccer and basketball, comprising mainly women and children, has been completed after negotiations, world soccer's governing body FIFA said on Friday.

There have been numerous evacuations since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Aug. 15 and announced a new government last month after U.S.-led foreign forces withdrew and the Western-backed government collapsed.

Soccer-Institutional change needed in NWSL after abuse allegations, says interim CEO

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has agreed in principle on how to handle the changes that are being demanded by players after allegations of sexual misconduct engulfed the league, interim CEO Marla Messing said on Wednesday. The National Women's Soccer League Players Association earlier this month called on the league to cooperate with its independent investigation after the Athletic outlined misconduct allegations involving former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley after speaking to more than a dozen players.

Tennis-Djokovic will need to be vaccinated to play Australian Open: minister

Novak Djokovic will not be able to enter Australia to defend his Australian Open title unless he is fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the country's immigration minister said on Wednesday, putting the Serb's Grand Slam record bid in doubt. World number one Djokovic, who is level with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles, has declined to reveal his vaccination status, and said he is unsure if he will defend his Australian Open crown.

Motor racing-Hamilton hoping for a Texan twist in F1 title duel

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have traded the Formula One championship lead four times in six races and Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin could provide yet another twist in the tale. Red Bull's Verstappen leads Hamilton by six points after 16 of 22 races but the Circuit of the Americas holds happier memories for Mercedes' seven times world champion.

Doping-Russian triathlete Polyanskiy suspended for three years

Russian triathlete Igor Polyanskiy has been banned for three years after testing positive for the banned substance EPO, World Triathlon said in a statement on Thursday. The sample was collected during an out-of-competition test in July, meaning that Polyanskiy will be disqualified from all subsequent events.

Cycling-Netherlands win world title in men's team sprint

Olympic champions the Netherlands followed beat hosts France in the men's team sprint final at the track cycling world championships on Wednesday. The Dutch led from start to finish at the Stab Velodrome as Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van der Berg added to their Tokyo gold medal with a time of 41.979 seconds.

(With inputs from agencies.)