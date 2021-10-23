Left Menu

Soccer-Dortmund ease past Bielefeld 3-1 despite Haaland absence

Dortmund opened the scoring with Can's 31st minute penalty before they doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime with defender Hummels' stunning 20-metre volley. Central defender Hummels became the only active player in the Bundesliga to score at least one goal in the last 14 seasons.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 22:00 IST
Soccer-Dortmund ease past Bielefeld 3-1 despite Haaland absence

Borussia Dortmund scored first-half goals through Emre Can and Mats Hummels before a sensational effort by Jude Bellingham wrapped up a 3-1 victory at Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Playing without striker Erling Haaland, who is sidelined for several weeks with a hip injury, Dortmund were never troubled as they secured a seventh league win from nine matches. They remain in second place with 21 points, one adrift of Bayern Munich who thumped Hoffenheim 4-0.

After Dortmund's 4-0 midweek demolition by Ajax Amsterdam, the Ruhr valley club were desperate to make amends even though they were missing half a dozen players on top of Haaland. "Overall it was a deserved win and it was a good reaction (to the midweek loss)," Dortmund coach Marco Rose said.

"It was a bit rocky at the start of the game but we controlled it better in the second half and that third goal killed off the match," he said. "I would have wished to have kept a clean sheet after that." Dortmund have has conceded more Bundesliga goals this season than lowly Bielefeld who have yet to win a game.

They had a pair of early chances through Donyell Malen but Bielefeld came even closer when Janni Serra pounced on a mistake by defender Marin Pongracic but failed to beat keeper Gregor Kobel. Dortmund opened the scoring with Can's 31st minute penalty before they doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime with defender Hummels' stunning 20-metre volley.

Central defender Hummels became the only active player in the Bundesliga to score at least one goal in the last 14 seasons. Bellingham made sure of the three points in the 73rd minute, dribbling past three players and then delightfully chipping keeper Stefan Ortega for a remarkable goal by the 18-year-old.

A late penalty by Fabian Klos cut the deficit for the hosts but they remain second-bottom on five points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

SJVN keen to invest in hydro projects in Uttarakhand

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021