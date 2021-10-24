Motor racing-Verstappen on pole in Texas with Hamilton alongside
Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2021 03:39 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 03:39 IST
Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen took pole position for the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Saturday with title rival Lewis Hamilton alongside on the front row for Mercedes.
The pole was the ninth of the season for Verstappen, who leads seven times world champion Hamilton by six points with six races remaining.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Bottas wins in Turkey, title advantage to Verstappen
Motor racing-Bottas wins in Turkey as Verstappen retakes F1 lead
F1: Bottas wins Turkish GP, Verstappen reclaims title lead
Motor racing-Bottas wins in Turkey, title advantage to Verstappen
Motor racing-Verstappen is back on top but Hamilton picking up speed