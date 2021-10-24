Left Menu

T20 WC: Was thinking of net run rate, reveals Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan stated that his side was thinking of Net Run Rate (NRR) after skittling West Indies to a dismal score of 55 in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Eoin Morgan and Kieron Pollard (Photo: Twitter/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
England skipper Eoin Morgan stated that his side was thinking of Net Run Rate (NRR) after skittling West Indies to a dismal score of 55 in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Saturday. Ten batters fell on a single-figure score as West Indies were all out for 55 in a rematch of the 2016 final, a score England needed just 8.2 overs to surpass as defending champions' NRR took a sizable early dent. With this win, England's NRR skyrocketed to +3.970 as they now sit atop Group 1.

During the post-match presentation, Eoin Morgan said: "This is as good as it gets, to start a campaign is a credit to the bowling unit. I thought the wicket was a good one, but the bowling was spot-on, we took all our chances and deserved this win." Spin twins Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid were the principal architects of West Indies' downfall, the latter finishing with England's best-ever T20I figures of four for two after Moeen had set the tone with two wickets and 18 dot balls in a miserly four-over spell.

"He is someone who does the basics well (on Moeen), he finishes off matches for us, hasn't bowled a lot or played in a lot of games, but we did have someone like Ben Stokes in the middle. Mo has put in a huge contribution to the team," Morgan said. The returning Tymal Mills, representing England for the first time since February 2017, chipped in with two scalps of his own including key man Chris Gayle, who was the only batter to make it into double figures.

"He's as good as he has ever been with the ball (on Tymal Mills), his ground fielding has improved a lot and he's at his best at the moment, bowling wise. Some of our catching was superb, full credit to the coaching staff," England captain said. "We were thinking about the net run rate and so sent in guys who could have a go from ball one. But I'm sure that he'll contribute to the team in the next few games (on Malan's demotion)," he explained.

West Indies will take on South Africa on Tuesday while England will clash with Bangladesh in their next group game. (ANI)

