PTI | Manchester | Updated: 25-10-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 18:34 IST
Solskjaer signs autographs after 5-0 humiliation
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed autographs outside Old Trafford after his side were humiliated 5-0 by Liverpool in the English Premier League.

With the pressure mounting Solskjaer stopped to sign autographs on Sunday and have selfies with fans as he made his way out of the stadium.

According to Associated Press reporter Rob Harris, Solskjaer spent ten minutes in the car park with supporters.

He also revealed that 'only support' was heard for the former striker - with fans not resorting to abuse despite the 5-0 defeat.

In his post match media conference Solskjaer openly admitted the defeat against their big rivals was the ''worst feeling'' and left him ''rock bottom.'' Nine games into the season, the record 20-time English champions are already seven points behind Liverpool in second place with Chelsea a further point away at the top of the EPL.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

