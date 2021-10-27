Left Menu

Waqar Younis apologises for 'Namaz in front of Hindus' comment

Waqar Younis on Wednesday apologised for his communal remarks during a television show following Pakistans 10-wicket victory over India in the ongoing T20 World Cup as the former Pakistan pacer was castigated on social media for his jihadi mindset.Appearing on the A Sports channel, Younis had spoken about not just the blockbuster match but also how opener Muhammad Rizwan had taken time out during a break in the Pakistan innings to offer prayers on the ground.What I liked the most was what Rizwan did.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 14:57 IST
Waqar Younis apologises for 'Namaz in front of Hindus' comment
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Waqar Younis on Wednesday apologized for his communal remarks during a television show following Pakistan's 10-wicket victory over India in the ongoing T20 World Cup as the former Pakistan pacer was castigated on social media for his ''jihadi mindset''.

Appearing on the A Sports channel, Younis had spoken about not just the blockbuster match but also how opener Muhammad Rizwan had taken time out during a break in the Pakistan innings to offer prayers on the ground.

''What I liked the most was what Rizwan did. 'Usne Hinduon ke beech mein khade ho ke Namaz padhi (He stood in the middle of the ground and offered prayer in front of Hindus). That was something very very special for me,'' Younis had said.

Waqar's comments evoked a strong reaction in both the countries with former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad berating him for his remarks.

''Takes jihadi mindset of another level to say this in a sport. What a shameless man,'' Prasad tweeted.

Realizing his blunder, Younis came out with an apology.

''In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologize for this, this was not intended at all, a genuine mistake. Sports unite people regardless of race, color, or religion,'' he tweeted.

He also apologized on the same channel.

''Commenting on religious matters is something I never do as I respect everyone's religion. I got caught up in the moment and I didn't mean to hurt the sentiments of Hindus in Pakistan, India, and anywhere in the world.

''I was very excited after Pakistan's win and those words came out in the heat of the moment. I apologize for it,'' he added. Noted cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle too expressed his disappointment.

''For a person of Waqar Younis' stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up the sport and to hear this is terrible,'' Bhogle tweeted.

''I really hope that a lot of genuine sports lovers in Pakistan are able to see the dangerous side to this statement and join in my disappointment. It makes it very difficult for sports lovers like us to try and tell people it is just sport, just a cricket match.'' India had frozen the bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and not allowed players from the neighboring country to compete in the much-popular IPL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021