Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-Tyson urges Fury to fight on amid retirement rumors

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has urged Tyson Fury not to hang up his gloves amid rumors that he might walk away from the sport following his electrifying win against Deontay Wilder earlier this month. Fury sent Wilder to the canvas with a violent knockout punch in the 11th round to end the slugfest in Las Vegas and remain the undefeated WBC and lineal heavyweight champion.

Motor racing-Hamilton finding new sense of purpose in diversity drive

Lewis Hamilton says his drive for social justice, and campaigning for diversity, has given his life a real purpose while also helping prolong his record-breaking Formula One career. The 36-year-old Mercedes driver, winner of a record 100 grands prix, is chasing an unprecedented eighth world championship in a tight battle with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, 24.

Swimming-Australian Chalmers breaks 100m freestyle short-course world record

Australia's Kyle Chalmers set a short-course world record in the men's 100m freestyle as he clinched gold at the World Cup in Kazan, Russia on Friday. Fresh from victory in the 50m freestyle on Thursday, the 23-year-old came home in 44.84 seconds, bettering the mark of 44.94 seconds set by France's Amaury Leveaux in 2008.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes off to franchise-best 6-0-0 start

Frederik Andersen made 33 saves for his first shutout of the season, helping the Carolina Hurricanes get off to the best start in franchise history thanks to a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday in Raleigh, N.C. The Hurricanes are 6-0-0, extending their winning streak one game longer than the club mark that was previously set at the beginning of the 2019-20 season.

NBA roundup: Knicks barely hold off Bulls

Kemba Walker scored 21 points and RJ Barrett added 20 as the visiting New York Knicks withstood a late rally from the previously unbeaten Chicago Bulls in a 104-103 win on Thursday. The Knicks moved ahead 104-91 with 2:59 to play on Randle's basket before Chicago closed the game on a 12-0 run.

Tennis-Raducanu sent packing by Ukraine's Kostyuk at Transylvania Open

Ukrainian sixth seed Marta Kostyuk swept aside U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu for an emphatic 6-2 6-1 win to march into the last four of the Transylvania Open on Friday. Raducanu, who won her first two matches on the WTA tour to reach the quarter-finals, made 41 unforced errors as Kostyuk dictated play from the back of the court and easily overpowered the 18-year-old Briton.

ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz stuns Matteo Berrettini to reach Vienna semis

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz notched 24 winners and outlasted third-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-1, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5) on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open at Vienna, Austria. The 18-year-old Alcaraz notched his second biggest career win by beating world No. 7 Berrettini, who had 12 aces. Alcaraz recorded a stunning victory over No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round of the recent U.S. Open.

Soccer-Bamford's absence not the only reason for Leeds not scoring, says Bielsa

Leeds United have created fewer goal-scoring chances in recent matches but the issue cannot be only blamed on the absence of striker Patrick Bamford, manager Marcelo Bielsa said ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Norwich City. England international Bamford, Leeds' top scorer in the league last season with 17 goals, has not played since he injured his ankle in their 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on Sept. 17.

Cricket-England hope to send anti-discrimination message before Australia game

England are hopeful of sending out a strong message against all forms of discrimination before their Twenty20 World Cup meeting with Australia on Saturday, skipper Eoin Morgan said on Friday. England's players have taken a knee to show their support in the battle against racism before victories over West Indies and Bangladesh at the tournament so far.

Soccer-UEFA orders Union Berlin partial stadium closure over fans racist behaviour

UEFA ordered Union Berlin on Friday to close part of their stadium for their next European fixture due to "racist behaviour" of their fans during a Europa Conference League match last month. European soccer's governing body said the incident took place during Union Berlin's 3-0 group stage win over Israeli club Maccabi Haifa at Olympiastadion, Berlin on Sept. 30.

