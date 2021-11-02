The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of of T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Namibia in Abu Dhabi.

*Updated report of men's boxing World Championships in Belgrade.

*Updated report of HYLO Open Super 500 badminton tournament in Saarbrucken, Germany. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-SELECTION Kohli's captaincy future to be discussed, Rohit set to lead in NZ T20s; Gaikwad, Iyer expected to get call-ups By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the Indian cricket team in the three T20 Internationals against New Zealand, starting November 17, while Virat Kohli's future as ODI captain will be discussed when the BCCI leadership and the national selectors meet in the next couple of days. SPO-CRI-T20WC-IND-AFG-PREVIEW T20 WC: Beleaguered India up against gritty Afghans; Kohli faces big Ashwin question Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (PTI) Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's inexplicable absence from the playing XI is in focus as India skipper Virat Kohli tries to figure the combination that can bring his team's floundering campaign back on track when it takes on a feisty Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-NZ-SCO-PREVIEW New Zealand look to seize World Cup destiny against struggling Scotland Dubai, Nov 2 (PTI) A ruthless New Zealand will be eyeing to strengthen their semifinal chances with a solid knockout punch on an already struggling Scotland in a Group 2 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-T20-WC-IND-RATHOUR-COACH I have reapplied for batting coach's position, confirms Vikram Rathour Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (PTI) India's batting coach Vikram Rathour on Tuesday confirmed that he has already re-applied for the same position as he feels there is a lot of work still left to be done.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-RATHOUR-ROHIT Rohit was part of group that collectively decided on sending Ishan up the order: Rathour Dubai, Nov 2 (PTI) Long-time opener Rohit Sharma was fully taken into confidence before being replaced by Ishan Kishan at the top of batting order for India's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand, batting coach Vikram Rathour said on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-SA-2ND LD BAN Bowlers take South Africa closer to semis by scripting six-wicket win over Bangladesh (Eds: Adds comments) Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (PTI) Pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje ran through the Bangladesh batting line-up to fashion South Africa's comfortable six-wicket win, which took the Proteas closer to the T20 World Cup semifinals, here on Tuesday.

Boxing World C'ships: Debutant Akash Kumar enters semis; secures India's first medal in Belgrade (Eds: Updates with Akash Kumar's quotes) Belgrade, Nov 2 (PTI) Hardened by difficult circumstances in his personal life, young boxer Akash Kumar (54kg) secured India's first medal at the ongoing AIBA Men's World Championships here on Tuesday by advancing to the semifinals with a superb win over former Olympic silver-medallist Yoel Finol Rivas of Venezuela.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-NZ-SOUTHEE Playing the IPL in UAE has helped NZ bowlers: Southee Dubai, Nov 2 (PTI) New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Tuesday said his team's bowlers benefitted from the experience of playing in the IPL here just before the T20 World Cup as it helped them gain familiarity with the UAE conditions.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-IND-JAYAWARDENE India lacked role clarity and team construction, feels Jayawardene New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Former Sri Lanka skipper and Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene feels the lack of role clarity and team construction led to India's downfall in the first two games of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

SPO-CRI-YUVRAJ Yuvraj Singh hints at comeback from retirement next year New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) World Cup-winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has decided to come out of retirement in February next year ''on public demand'', more than two years after he called it quits.

SPO-CHESS-SWISS-IND FIDE Grand Swiss chess tourney: Indian GM Sasikiran among leaders after sixth round Riga (Latvia), Nov 2 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster K Sasikiran defeated Alexandr Predke of Russia in the sixth round of the open event at the FIDE Grand Swiss chess tournament here to grab a share of the lead with four others.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-UMPIRE-BUBBLEBREACH T20 WC: English umpire Gough banned for 6 days for alleged bubble breach London, Nov 2 (PTI) English umpire Michael Gough has been withdrawn from officiating in the ongoing T20 World Cup for six days and was placed under quarantine for an alleged bio-bubble breach, according to a report.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-AFGHAN-HASSAN Afghanistan can win against India if we post a good total: Hassan Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (PTI) Eyeing a semifinals spot on the back of an excellent run, Afghanistan will fancy their chances against a struggling India in the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday, says its senior pacer Hamid Hassan.

SPO-BAD-IND Lakshya Sen enters second round of HYLO Open Saarbrucken (Germany), Nov 2 (PTI) Young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the second round of the HYLO Open Super 500 tournament with a straight set win over Thomas Rouxel of France here on Tuesday.

