Left Menu

Olympics-Pentathletes ask board to quit after horse riding removed - report

The pentathlon body UIPM decided on Thursday to remove https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/horse-riding-be-dropped-modern-pentathlon-2028-la-games-2021-11-04 horse riding from the 2028 Los Angeles Games after a broad outcry when a German coach punched https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/germanys-modern-pentathlon-coach-disqualified-after-punching-horse-2021-08-07 a horse that refused to jump a fence at this year's Tokyo Games. The athletes who signed the letter, including current and former Olympic medallists, said the executive board had "undermined 109 years of modern pentathlon" by taking a decision without consulting athletes and member federations, the site Inside the Games reported on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 15:57 IST
Olympics-Pentathletes ask board to quit after horse riding removed - report

More than 650 modern pentathlon athletes have called for the executive board of the sport's governing body to step down after it decided to remove horse riding from the Olympic programme, a sports publication said. The pentathlon body UIPM decided on Thursday to remove https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/horse-riding-be-dropped-modern-pentathlon-2028-la-games-2021-11-04 horse riding from the 2028 Los Angeles Games after a broad outcry when a German coach punched https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/germanys-modern-pentathlon-coach-disqualified-after-punching-horse-2021-08-07 a horse that refused to jump a fence at this year's Tokyo Games.

The athletes who signed the letter, including current and former Olympic medallists, said the executive board had "undermined 109 years of modern pentathlon" by taking a decision without consulting athletes and member federations, the site Inside the Games reported on Friday. The UIPM did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

"As modern pentathletes, past and present, we are shocked at the UIPM Executive Board's decision to remove the equestrian discipline," the athletes said in the letter. "We unanimously declare a vote of no confidence in the president and complete executive board. Baron Pierre De Coubertin created modern pentathlon specifically for the Olympic Games to showcase the ultimate athlete.

"The Board say they are responding to pressure from the International Olympic Committee. We are all aware of the challenges modern pentathlon faces. We must always look to the future and keep our sport moving forward." The athletes said the UIPM needed a new board that would plan for the sport's "long-term interests" while also standing up for athletes and protecting the sport's place at the Olympics.

Modern pentathlon, an Olympic sport since 1912, has featured five events - fencing, swimming, equestrian show jumping, pistol shooting and cross-country running. UIPM president Klaus Schormann had said although the decision to drop horse riding was "painful", the sport must change https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/pentathlon-must-embrace-change-after-horse-riding-axed-says-uipm-chief-2021-11-04 with the times.

The organisation is to hold elections during an online meeting on Nov. 27 and 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021