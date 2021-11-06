T20 WC Scoreboard: England vs South Africa

Scoreboard of the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup match between England and South Africa here on Saturday.

South Africa Innings: Reeza Hendricks b Ali 2 Quinton de Kock c Roy b Rashid 34 Rassie van der Dussen not out 94 Aiden Markram not out 52 Extras: (B-1 LB-3 W-3) 7 Total: (For 2 wickets in 20 overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1/15 2/86 Bowling: Moeen Ali 4-0-27-1, Chris Woakes 4-0-43-0, Adil Rashid 4-0-32-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-36-0, Mark Wood 4-0-47-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

