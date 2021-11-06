Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Man City cruise to derby win as United home woes continue

Premier League champions Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win over struggling Manchester United in their derby at Old Trafford on Saturday. Gifted two goals by United in the first half, City were happy to control the game after the break, while their hosts failed to present any sort of real threat.

Athletics-Six marathons, six weeks: Former New York champ Flanagan closes another marathon chapter

For some, retirement is a time for relaxation. For 2017 New York City Marathon champion Shalane Flanagan, running six marathons in six weeks has proven a more appealing post-career project. The four-time Olympian, 40, started her mission with the Berlin Marathon in September and is ending the journey at the New York City Marathon on Sunday, a project she told Reuters rekindled her joy for running two years since she quit professional competition.

Olympics-UIPM to meet athletes seeking board resignation over horse riding axe

Modern pentathlon's governing body UIPM said it will hold talks with athletes next week after more than 650 of them called for its executive board to step down following its decision to drop horse riding from the Olympic programme. The UIPM decided on Thursday to remove https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/horse-riding-be-dropped-modern-pentathlon-2028-la-games-2021-11-04 horse riding from the 2028 Los Angeles Games in the wake of an outcry after a German coach punched https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/germanys-modern-pentathlon-coach-disqualified-after-punching-horse-2021-08-07 a horse that refused to jump a fence at this year's Tokyo Games.

Tennis-ITF looking to avoid Billie Jean King Cup finals scheduling conflict

Next year's Billie Jean King Cup finals will be held a week later from Nov. 8-13 and organisers are working with the women's tour on the schedule to allow more top players to attend, the International Tennis Federation said on Saturday. Formerly called the Fed Cup, the women's team event has been restructured into a 'World Cup of tennis' format concluding with 12 nations competing over one week for the title, with the new-look finals held for the first time this week in Prague.

NHL roundup: Oilers pull out wild OT win over Rangers

Leon Draisaitl scored 3:27 into overtime after Connor McDavid produced the tying goal with 2:59 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers rallied from a three-goal deficit for a wild 6-5 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Friday night. Edmonton won for the ninth time in 10 games to start the season, overcoming deficits of 4-1 and 5-4, forging a 5-5 tie on McDavid's highlight-reel goal on which he beat four defenders.

NBA roundup: Knicks come from behind to top Bucks

Julius Randle finished with a game-high 32 points and helped his team claw back from a 21-point deficit in the second quarter as the visiting New York Knicks knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 on Friday night to end a two-game losing streak. Randle went 11-for-22 from the field and added 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots as the Knicks outscored the Bucks 94-60 over the final three quarters. RJ Barrett finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists in his fifth consecutive game with at least 20 points.

Tennis-Russia take 1-0 lead in Billie Jean King Cup final

Daria Kasatkina overpowered Switzerland's Jil Teichmann 6-2 6-4 to put Russia up 1-0 in the Billie Jean King Cup final on Saturday and a win away from claiming their fifth title. The world number 28 broke Teichmann in the opening game and cruised through the first set. The Swiss held her serve for much of the second set before the Russian again took command.

Tennis-Djokovic to clinch record seventh year-end number one spot

Novak Djokovic made sure he would clinch the year-end world number one spot for a record seventh time when he secured his place in the Paris Masters final on Saturday with a 3-6 6-0 7-6(5) victory against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. The top seeded Serbian overcame a wobbly start at the Bercy arena against an opponent who booked the last ticket for the season-ending ATP Finals on Friday before racing through the second and handling his nerves in the third.

Tennis-Djokovic, Medvedev and Zverev reach Paris semis

Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a sixth Paris Masters title with 6-4 6-3 win over American Taylor Fritz while world number two Daniil Medvedev tamed home crowd favourite Hugo Gaston 7-6(7) 6-4 to reach the semi-finals on Friday. Alexander Zverev made sure three of the world's top four will compete in the last four after he toppled Casper Ruud 7-5 6-4 while Poland's Hubert Hurkacz dug deep to beat Australian James Duckworth 6-2 6-7(4) 7-5.

Motor racing-F1 title rival bosses bring a hint of pantomime to the paddock

The fat lady has yet to sing when it comes to the outcome of the Formula One title battle - but the pantomime dame is already getting a mention. Mercedes and Red Bull team bosses Toto Wolff and Christian Horner have needled each other all year as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fight on track, and the approach of the festive season is providing fresh inspiration.

