T20 WC: End of day, it was good performance, says Rassie van der Dussen

South African batter Rassie van der Dussen said that he is satisfied with his side's performance as they defeated one of the best teams of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Kagiso Rabada took a hat-trick in the last over as South Africa defeated England by 10 runs to end their T20 World Cup campaign on a high here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.However, South Africa failed to qualify for the semi-finals despite the win as England and Australia moved to the knockouts on Saturday.

"It (the award) doesn't mean too much in the context, but we knew we had to get a good score. We were asking too much from the bowlers to defend that score in order to get into the semis. At the end of the day, it was a good performance, beating a good side," said Proteas batter in a post-match presentation. "It's a type of a wicket, where the new batters needed time to get in, you saw that in their innings when they lost wickets. So Markram and I tried to get in and get a good total. The three venues are so different. In the match against Bangladesh, the pitch was different, it was difficult to bat there. Today it kept low, from the batting point of view it has been quite a challenge to adjust to the three venues. The batting units who have adapted the quickest have been the most successful," he added.

Chasing 190, England got off to a firing start but suffered a big blow as Jason Roy limped off with a leg injury. Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali took over the 50-run mark before the completion of the powerplay. However, South Africa bounced back with two quick wickets in the span of six balls.

Buttler and Jonny Bairstow departed leaving England at 59/2. Meanwhile, Moeen continued his fine form and kept whacking boundaries as England knocked out South Africa from the T20 World Cup. Liam Livingstone smashed three sixes in one over as England gained control but Rabada helped South Africa stage a comeback in the death overs. (ANI)

