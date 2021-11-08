Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov 7

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday:

- - - - NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Sunday's schedule Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m. Houston at Miami, 1 p.m. Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. New England at Carolina, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. - - Broncos QB Drew Lock out at Dallas, in COVID protocol Denver Broncos backup quarterback Drew Lock is out for Sunday's game at Dallas due to COVID protocol. FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-LOCK-COVID, Field Level Media

- - Report: Dolphins to start Jacoby Brissett vs. Texans The Miami Dolphins are expected to start Jacoby Brissett in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans while fellow quarterback Tua Tagovailoa nurses a small fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand, ESPN reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-TAGOVAILOA-BRISSETT, Field Level Media - - Panthers' Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey both active Sunday Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Christian McCaffrey are both active for Sunday's game with the visiting New England Patriots. FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-DARNOLD-MCCAFFREY, Field Level Media

- - Jaguars RB James Robinson inactive vs. Bills Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Buffalo Bills. Backup Carlos Hyde is expected to see an uptick in snaps in place of Robinson, who is nursing a heel injury. FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-ROBINSON-HYDE, Field Level Media - - Vikings place S Harrison Smith on reserve/COVID-19 list The Minnesota Vikings placed safety Harrison Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Sunday's game against the host Baltimore Ravens. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-SMITH, Field Level Media

Ole Miss apologizes for Twitter account trolling Hugh Freeze Officials from Ole Miss apologized for a pair of since-deleted tweets from the school's official football Twitter account that trolled Hugh Freeze on Saturday following the Rebels' 27-14 win over Liberty at Oxford, Miss. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MISS-LIB-FREEZE, Field Level Media - - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tracking Gonzaga's transformation: Cinderella to Godzilla SPOKANE, Washington -- It started out, as it sometimes does, as a Cinderella story. Gonzaga, the little Jesuit school from Spokane, with a name many seemed to pronounce wrong, advanced to the Elite Eight of the 1999 NCAA Tournament before falling to eventual national champion UConn. But unlike Cinderella, Gonzaga hasn’t left the Big Dance in the two-plus decades since. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-GONZ-FEATURE, Field Level Media - - Seattle U. suspends coach after reported racial slur Seattle University placed men's basketball coach Jim Hayford on administrative leave after allegations that he used a racial slur during a scrimmage. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-SEA-HAYFORD, Field Level Media

BASEBALL Report: J.D. Martinez opts to remain with Red Sox in 2022 Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez opted in to the final year of his contract and will earn $19.35 million in 2022, MLB Network reported Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-MARTINEZ, Field Level Media

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Sunday's schedule Brooklyn at Toronto, 3:30 p.m. Cleveland at New York, 6 p.m. Utah at Orlando, 6 p.m. Indiana at Sacramento, 6 p.m. Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m. San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Houston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Sunday's schedule Vegas at Detroit, 6 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m. - - Maple Leafs G Petr Mrazek placed on IR, out four weeks Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek is expected to be sidelined four weeks after being placed on injured reserve with an ailing groin, the team announced Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-TOR-MRAZEK, Field Level Meda

Sunday's schedule Atlanta United at FC Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. Orlando City at CF Montreal, 3:30 p.m. N.Y. Red Bulls at Nashville SC, 3:30 p.m. Inter Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m. D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m. Minnesota United at L.A. Galaxy, 6 p.m. Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m. FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS Sunday's schedule ATP -- Rolex Paris Masters; Stockholm, Sweden WTA -- Linz, Austria

- - - - GOLF Sunday's schedule PGA -- World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba Champions -- TimberTech Championship

- - - - MOTORSPORTS Sunday's schedule NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

- - - - ESPORTS Sunday's schedule CS:GO -- PGL Major Stockholm -- Champions Stage

