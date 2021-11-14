Soccer-Belgium beat Estonia 3-1 to qualify for World Cup finals
Belgium qualified for next year’s World Cup finals and kept up their unbeaten qualifying run as they beat Estonia 3-1 in Brussels on Saturday. But it was in fact a wasteful display from Belgium, whose supporters were expecting more of a goal feast at the King Baudouin Stadium to celebrate qualifying for a third successive World Cup.
- Country:
- Belgium
Belgium qualified for next year’s World Cup finals and kept up their unbeaten qualifying run as they beat Estonia 3-1 in Brussels on Saturday. The Belgians, semi-finalists in Russia in 2018, climbed to an unassailable 19 points in Group E as Christian Benteke scored early and Yannick Carrasco and Thorgan Hazard added second-half goals.
Belgium join Brazil, Denmark, France and Germany among the first five countries to qualify for next year's finals in Qatar. But it was in fact a wasteful display from Belgium, whose supporters were expecting more of a goal feast at the King Baudouin Stadium to celebrate qualifying for a third successive World Cup. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan foreign minister visits Brussels, expresses gratitude over deepening ties with EU
Qatar denounces recent comments by Lebanon's information minister - statement
Qatar, Rolls-Royce to plough billions of pounds into green tech startups
SA vs Ind: New Year's Test moved from Johannesburg to Cape Town
Qatari club agrees to let Xavi become Barcelona coach