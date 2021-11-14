Soccer-Belgium beat Estonia 3-1 to qualify for World Cup finals

Belgium qualified for next year’s World Cup finals and kept up their unbeaten qualifying run as they beat Estonia 3-1 in Brussels on Saturday. The Belgians, semi-finalists in Russia in 2018, climbed to an unassailable 19 points in Group E as Christian Benteke scored early and Yannick Carrasco and Thorgan Hazard added second-half goals.

Belgium join Brazil, Denmark, France and Germany among the first five countries to qualify for next year's finals in Qatar. But it was in fact a wasteful display from Belgium, whose supporters were expecting more of a goal feast at the King Baudouin Stadium to celebrate qualifying for a third successive World Cup. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)