Left Menu

Tennis-Battling Badosa beats Sakkari to stay undefeated at WTA Finals

Spain's Paula Badosa ground out a 7-6(4) 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, moving to the top of Group Chichen Itza with two wins from two games.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 04:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 04:54 IST
Tennis-Battling Badosa beats Sakkari to stay undefeated at WTA Finals

Spain's Paula Badosa ground out a 7-6(4) 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, moving to the top of Group Chichen Itza with two wins from two games. Facing one of the WTA Tour's great battlers, the seventh seeded Badosa showed she can also play with grit during a two-hour, four-minute slugfest in the Mexican heat stretching her winning streak to eight matches.

Badosa blasted 10 aces past her Greek opponent and kept her under pressure, converting three of 12 break points. Sakkari could not consistently find the mark, committing 49 unforced errors compared to just 22 from Badosa.

The victory put Badosa top the group with a 2-0 record, followed by Sakkari on 1-1 and Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek at 0-1. Top-seeded Sabalenka and number five Swiatek clash later on Saturday.

"I suffered but I knew I was going to suffer against a player like Maria, she is an amazing fighter," said Badosa, who will celebrate her 24th birthday on Monday. "I think the key was to fight as well, I'm the same as her I am a competitor, I like to compete.

"I had to stay very aggressive but here it is tough because of the altitude. "I stayed aggressive and focused and fighting a lot and I think that was the game plan."

Sakkari underlined her warrior reputation, clawing her way back from 5-2 down in the first set to force it to a tiebreak. But the fourth seed quickly lost the momentum when Badosa roared in front 4-0 on her way to claiming the breaker 7-4.

Badosa kept up the pressure in the second, securing the early break to jump in front 2-1. A reeling Sakkari had to dig deep to keep from falling into an even bigger hole, fighting off six break points before holding serve at 3-2.

Sakkari finally got the break she needed to level at 4-4 but Badosa immediately broke back, then served out the match, clinching the victory on her third match point with a backhand winner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
3
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021