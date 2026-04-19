Macron's Diplomatic Mission: Renewing the Franco-Greek Security Pact
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Greece to renew a security pact amid tensions in Iran. The agreement, initially signed in 2021, includes defense commitments and arms deals. Talks will also cover maritime security and the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for international shipping.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 19-04-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 16:15 IST
- Country:
- Greece
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Greece next week to renew a critical security pact amid growing tensions in Iran, a Greek government official reported.
The agreement between the two NATO allies, originally crafted in 2021, includes mutual defense commitments and significant arms deals, such as the purchase of French frigates and Rafale fighter jets by Greece.
While in Greece from April 24 to 25, Macron and Greek officials will also focus discussions on maritime security and the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, which recently saw a standstill due to Iran's latest shows of control.
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