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GAIL Boosts LNG Fleet with Greek Partnership

GAIL (India) Ltd has partnered with Alpha Gas to enhance its LNG shipping capacity. A long-term charter agreement for the LNG carrier Energy Fidelity was signed in Athens, aimed at strengthening India's energy security. The deal involves advanced technologies to reduce emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:16 IST
GAIL Boosts LNG Fleet with Greek Partnership
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GAIL (India) Ltd has entered into a strategic partnership with Greece-based Alpha Gas to enhance its capabilities in the LNG sector. The state-run Indian company announced that it has signed a long-term charter agreement for the LNG carrier Energy Fidelity.

This agreement was executed in Athens with Pantheon Maritime Services, a Singaporean affiliate of Alpha Gas. The vessel, boasting a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres, is incorporated with cutting-edge propulsion and fuel-efficiency technologies designed to minimize emissions, according to GAIL's statement.

The collaboration reflects GAIL's broader strategy to augment its fleet for LNG shipping, thus bolstering India's long-term energy security. By leveraging this capacity, GAIL aims to import LNG from major producers like the US and Russia, supporting its diversified interests in natural gas trading, transmission, and petrochemicals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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