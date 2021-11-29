Left Menu

Ralf Rangnick appointed as interim manager of Manchester United

Premier League club Manchester United on Monday announced the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 18:02 IST
Ralf Rangnick (Photo: Twitter/Manchester United). Image Credit: ANI
Premier League club Manchester United on Monday announced the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season. Following this period, Ralf and the club have agreed that he will continue in a consultancy role for a further two years.

Ralf Rangnick in a statement said: "I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club." "The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team. Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club's longer-term goals on a consultancy basis."

Manchester United on November 21 announced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had left his role as manager. Currently, Michael Carrick will remain in charge of the first team until Ralf's work visa is finalised. John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said: "Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching.

"Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

