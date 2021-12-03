Mary Kom inaugurates National Health Fest for Divyangjan

Boxing legend Mary Kom on Friday inaugurated the 'National Health Fest for Divyangjan - We Care" and felicitated athletes with intellectual disabilities who have won medals for India at the Special Olympics World Games in 2019, here in the national capital. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Special Olympics Bharat jointly observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities today by launching the "National Health Fest for Divyangjan - We Care" at the FICCI Federation House in New Delhi on Friday.

"It is a great privilege for me to be here to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with the athletes of Special Olympics. These athletes are the true heroes of our country, and they are my inspiration," said Mary Kom at the event as per an official release. "My unwavering support will always be with them, sending them strength and courage in their journey ahead. Never stop fighting and you will surely achieve all your goals," she added.

Speaking to ANI, Mary Kom said that she will be starting her preparations for the World Championship and Commonwealth Games. "As far as my future plans are concerned, I will start my preparations for the World Championship and Commonwealth Games but my Paris Olympic plans are still uncertain," said Mary Kom.

Launched under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative by the Government of India, the health initiative will reach a record 75,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities in 75 cities of India marking 75 years of progressive India. The National Health Fest aims to set records for screening and training the highest number of athletes in a single day. (ANI)

