Left Menu

Mary Kom inaugurates National Health Fest for Divyangjan

Boxing legend Mary Kom on Friday inaugurated the 'National Health Fest for Divyangjan - We Care" and felicitated athletes with intellectual disabilities who have won medals for India at the Special Olympics World Games in 2019, here in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 16:35 IST
Mary Kom inaugurates National Health Fest for Divyangjan
Mary Kom felicitated athletes at FICCI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Boxing legend Mary Kom on Friday inaugurated the 'National Health Fest for Divyangjan - We Care" and felicitated athletes with intellectual disabilities who have won medals for India at the Special Olympics World Games in 2019, here in the national capital. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Special Olympics Bharat jointly observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities today by launching the "National Health Fest for Divyangjan - We Care" at the FICCI Federation House in New Delhi on Friday.

"It is a great privilege for me to be here to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with the athletes of Special Olympics. These athletes are the true heroes of our country, and they are my inspiration," said Mary Kom at the event as per an official release. "My unwavering support will always be with them, sending them strength and courage in their journey ahead. Never stop fighting and you will surely achieve all your goals," she added.

Speaking to ANI, Mary Kom said that she will be starting her preparations for the World Championship and Commonwealth Games. "As far as my future plans are concerned, I will start my preparations for the World Championship and Commonwealth Games but my Paris Olympic plans are still uncertain," said Mary Kom.

Launched under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative by the Government of India, the health initiative will reach a record 75,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities in 75 cities of India marking 75 years of progressive India. The National Health Fest aims to set records for screening and training the highest number of athletes in a single day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021