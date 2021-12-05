Left Menu

Soccer-Wijnaldum salvages draw for Ligue 1 leaders PSG at RC Lens

Georginio Wijnaldum came to the rescue with a last-gasp goal as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain salvaged a fortunate 1-1 draw at RC Lens on Saturday. The Dutch midfielder headed home two minutes into stoppage time to cancel out Seko Fofana's second-half opener and put PSG on 42 points from 17 games.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2021 03:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 03:43 IST
Soccer-Wijnaldum salvages draw for Ligue 1 leaders PSG at RC Lens

Georginio Wijnaldum came to the rescue with a last-gasp goal as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain salvaged a fortunate 1-1 draw at RC Lens on Saturday.

The Dutch midfielder headed home two minutes into stoppage time to cancel out Seko Fofana's second-half opener and put PSG on 42 points from 17 games. Mauricio Pochettino's side, who once again looked severely short of ideas, lead second-placed Olympique de Marseille by 13 points after OM slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home against Stade Brestois earlier on Saturday.

Lens, who missed several chances to wrap it up before Wijnaldum's equaliser, stayed fifth on 27 points. With Kylian Mbappe on the bench as Pochettino sought to rest the France forward, PSG had the first clear chance when Lionel Messi's curled shot struck the post in the 19th minute.

But it was Lens who dominated, with opportunities through Jonathan Clauss and Arnaud Kalimiuendo before the interval. The hosts were rewarded in the 62nd minute when Keylor Navas's blunder allowed Fofana to score with a floating strike from just outside the box.

Seven minutes later, Pereira Da Costa's shot hit Navas's post before landing in the PSG keeper's arms as Lens continued to push. Przemyslaw Frankowski tested Navas again at the end of a sharp counter-attack but PSG held out.

Florian Sotoca's attempt went just wide nine minutes from time and it proved to be Lens's last clear chance before Mbappe, who came on as a 70th-minute substitute, found Wijnaldum with a fine cross. The Dutchman timed his jump to perfection to beat Jean-Louis Leca with a header that went into the top corner to give PSG their only satisfaction of the night.

On Sunday, Stade Rennais could move into second place, 11 points off the pace, if they beat bottom side St Etienne at Geoffroy Cuichard. Fourth-placed Nice host Racing Strasbourg and could themselves go into second place if they win and Rennes do not. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021