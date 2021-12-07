Soccer-Zouma joins list of injured West Ham defenders with hamstring injury

Left Menu

West Ham United centre back Kurt Zouma sustained a hamstring tendon injury during their Premier League win over Chelsea at the weekend, the East London club said on Tuesday, adding to a growing list of injured defenders.

West Ham United centre back Kurt Zouma sustained a hamstring tendon injury during their Premier League win over Chelsea at the weekend, the East London club said on Tuesday, adding to a growing list of injured defenders. West Ham beat Chelsea 3-2 on Saturday as David Moyes' side retained fourth spot in the league standings but Zouma came off injured in the 71st minute. The club did not provide a timeline on his return.

"A scan on Monday revealed the damage and the 27-year-old French international defender has already started his recovery programme at Rush Green under the supervision of the medical team," West Ham said in a statement https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2021/december/07-december/kurt-zouma-and-ben-johnson-injury-update. The club added that defender Ben Johnson has started his rehabilitation after he was also substituted having suffered a low-grade hamstring strain in the same game.

The club had already lost centre back Angelo Ogbonna https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-whu-idUKKBN2HU14Q to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury last month while Aaron Cresswell is recovering from a back injury. West Ham, who have already qualified for the Europa League knockout stages, host Dinamo Zagreb in Thursday's final group game before Sunday's Premier League trip to Burnley.

