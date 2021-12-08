Soccer-Clinical Real sink 10-man Inter to win group

Real Madrid finished top of Champions League Group D on Tuesday as goals from Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio secured a 2-0 home win over Inter Milan who had Nicolo Barella sent off.

Both teams had already booked their last-16 places and Real ended on 15 points from six games, five more than second-placed Inter. The fast-paced match produced plenty of thrills with Vinicius Jr. firing just wide in the second minute for the home side before Marcelo Brozovic volleyed narrowly over the bar for Inter.

Kroos struck the opener in the 17th minute with a crisp low shot from 20 metres which flashed past goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, the 1,000th goal scored in the European Cup and Champions League by the record 13-times champions. With the home side moving up a gear, Luka Jovic found the side-netting after a darting run and Rodrygo went close just before the interval when he hit the post.

Barella fired over the bar from 12 metres shortly after the break and Jovic saw his shot from a tight angle parried by Handanovic at the other end before referee Felix Brych showed Barella a straight red card in the 64th minute. The Italy midfielder retaliated after he rubbed shoulders with Rodrygo by the touchline and crashed into the panel boards, swinging his arm and leg at the Brazilian while he was still on the ground.

Inter were on the back foot and substitute Asensio made it 2-0 with a goal of the highest quality in the 79th minute shortly after coming on for Rodrygo. Crisp one-touch passing left the Spanish forward with time and space on the edge of the penalty area to curl a delightful shot which flew into the back of the net off the post.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)

