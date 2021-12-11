Left Menu

Art of leg-spin very exciting part of cricket, says Tahir

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir expressed that he has enjoyed sharing his knowledge with the youngsters in the ongoing season of the Lanka Premier League.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 11-12-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 15:59 IST
Art of leg-spin very exciting part of cricket, says Tahir
Imran Tahir (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir expressed that he has enjoyed sharing his knowledge with the youngsters in the ongoing season of the Lanka Premier League. Imran Tahir has so far taken four wickets in four matches for the Dambulla Giants in the ongoing season of the Lanka Premier League.

"I get a lot of joy from sharing my knowledge with youngsters. If they come and ask me something, then I feel it's my duty to share my knowledge with them and I want to make a difference. The Lanka Premier League has provided a great platform for the local talent to showcase their skills. Players like Wanindu Hasaranga has gone to become one of the most sought-after players in franchise leagues around the world," said Tahir in a statement. "The youngsters need to know how one can bowl really well in the T20 format by using pace, variations and different grips. We've got some really talented off-spinners and they bowl really well and we've got leg-spinners in our team as well. I am trying to help them as much as I can," he added.

The South African also talked about the importance of leg-spinners in a cricket team. "The art of leg-spin is a very exciting part of cricket. A leg-spinner can pick up two-three wickets in the middle and that's very effective. Each team needs to have a good crop of leg-spinners as they are seen as the game-changers. Even if you look at the top T20I bowlers in the ICC rankings, it's dominated by leg-spinners. The top five in the list - Wanindu Hasaranga, Tabraiz Shamsi, Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid and Rashid Khan - are all leg-spinners. The game of cricket has changed over the years and it's great to see leg-spinners performing well all over the world," said Tahir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021