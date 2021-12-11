Art of leg-spin very exciting part of cricket, says Tahir

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir expressed that he has enjoyed sharing his knowledge with the youngsters in the ongoing season of the Lanka Premier League. Imran Tahir has so far taken four wickets in four matches for the Dambulla Giants in the ongoing season of the Lanka Premier League.

"I get a lot of joy from sharing my knowledge with youngsters. If they come and ask me something, then I feel it's my duty to share my knowledge with them and I want to make a difference. The Lanka Premier League has provided a great platform for the local talent to showcase their skills. Players like Wanindu Hasaranga has gone to become one of the most sought-after players in franchise leagues around the world," said Tahir in a statement. "The youngsters need to know how one can bowl really well in the T20 format by using pace, variations and different grips. We've got some really talented off-spinners and they bowl really well and we've got leg-spinners in our team as well. I am trying to help them as much as I can," he added.

The South African also talked about the importance of leg-spinners in a cricket team. "The art of leg-spin is a very exciting part of cricket. A leg-spinner can pick up two-three wickets in the middle and that's very effective. Each team needs to have a good crop of leg-spinners as they are seen as the game-changers. Even if you look at the top T20I bowlers in the ICC rankings, it's dominated by leg-spinners. The top five in the list - Wanindu Hasaranga, Tabraiz Shamsi, Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid and Rashid Khan - are all leg-spinners. The game of cricket has changed over the years and it's great to see leg-spinners performing well all over the world," said Tahir. (ANI)

