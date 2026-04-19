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Radev's Return: Shaping Bulgaria's Political Landscape

Rumen Radev, Bulgaria’s pro-Russian former president, is poised for a significant victory in the parliamentary elections. With anti-corruption promises and calls for stable governance, Radev's Progressive Bulgaria is leading the polls. Despite potential Kremlin-friendly policies, a coalition may temper his foreign policy stance as Bulgaria navigates its EU and NATO memberships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 23:35 IST
Radev's Return: Shaping Bulgaria's Political Landscape

In Bulgaria's latest parliamentary elections, former President Rumen Radev and his pro-Russian party, Progressive Bulgaria, are set to win a decisive victory according to exit polls. Radev's campaign focused on eradicating corruption and promoting stable governance, resonating amidst the backdrop of weak, short-lived governments.

Despite his leading position, with 38.1% according to Alpha Research, Radev will likely require coalition partners to form a majority government. Talks with the reformist PP-DB coalition are underway for judicial reform, amid a political environment weary of repeated elections.

Radev's stance on improving relations with Moscow presents potential foreign policy shifts for Bulgaria, now a eurozone and EU member. However, his slick campaign strategy has invigorated voter interest, reflected in rising turnout figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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