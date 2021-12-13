Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Brady breaks record for most pass completions

Tom Brady broke yet another record in the National Football League (NFL) on Sunday, becoming the all-time completions leader and adding to the piles of accolades in his unstoppable career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion connected with Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans for 20 yards late in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills for his 7,143 pass completion, surpassing retired quarterback Drew Brees' previous record.

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (in championship order): MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 2, Valtteri Bottas 6)

Motor racing-Verstappen wins first F1 title in last lap drama

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Formula One championship, denying Lewis Hamilton a record eighth, with a last-lap overtake to win a season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday amid controversy and high drama. Hamilton's Mercedes team took the constructors' title for an unprecedented eighth year in a row but their run of double dominance was ended by the 24-year-old Dutch driver, his country's first champion.

Motor racing-Verstappen fulfils his destiny with dream F1 title

Max Verstappen was hailed as a future Formula One world champion even before he entered the sport as a 17-year-old rookie in 2015 and on Sunday, whooping in delight, he fulfilled his destiny in dramatic style. The 24-year-old Dutch driver, followed around the world by a raucous army of orange-shirted fans, overtook Mercedes's seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the final race in Abu Dhabi.

Tennis-Santana, Spanish champion who popularised the sport, dies aged 83

Manuel Santana, one of Spain's greatest tennis players who helped to popularise the sport in the country, died on Saturday aged 83. Santana, four times a Grand Slam champion, died at his home in Marbella, southern Spain, the Madrid Open, a tournament of which he was honorary president, said in a statement.

Mixed Martial Arts-Pena stuns Nunes to claim UFC bantamweight crown

Julianna Pena pulled off one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts history to score a second-round submission win over Amanda Nunes and win the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 269 on Saturday. In the main event, Charles Oliveira retained the lightweight title, submitting Dustin Poirier with a standing choke early in the third round of a thrilling battle.

Soccer-New York City stun Portland in penalties to win MLS Cup

New York City FC overcame a hostile road environment and a late Portland equalizer to upset the Timbers in a penalty shootout and claim the franchise's first MLS Cup on Saturday. New York looked like they would ride Taty Castellanos' 41st-minute goal to a 1-0 victory. But in the final seconds of regular time, a deflected shot landed in front of Portland's Felipe Mora, who fired it home to send the game into extra time.

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend: RANGNICK HAS WORK TO DO TO OVERHAUL MAN UNITED

NBA-Durant fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards fan

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards a fan during their last game in Atlanta, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Sunday. The NBA said the incident took place with 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the Nets' 113-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Friday's game at State Farm Arena.

Soccer-Manchester United suffer COVID-19 outbreak

Manchester United suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 among players and staff on Sunday, jeopardising their next Premier League game against Brentford. United, who won 1-0 at Norwich City on Saturday, are due to travel to Brentford on Tuesday.

