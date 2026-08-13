Eclipse Fever: Spain and Iceland Witness Cosmic Phenomenon
Spectators in Spain and Iceland experienced a rare total solar eclipse, with Spain drawing large crowds to rural areas for optimal viewing. Authorities in both countries managed safety and emergency operations as millions gathered to witness the celestial event, which drew notable figures and captivated onlookers.
- Country:
- Spain
On Wednesday evening, Spain and Iceland became the focal points for a rare celestial event as a total solar eclipse unfolded, capturing the collective awe of spectators.
Spain, which deployed a massive police presence and established viewing areas in rural regions, saw up to 6 million visitors eager to witness the eclipse.
In Iceland, the eclipse drew both locals and international visitors, including famous personalities, as Reykjavik sold out of protective glasses days in advance, highlighting the widespread fascination with the event.