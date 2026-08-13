Zambia's Election: Hichilema's Second Term Ambitions amidst Economic Concerns

As Zambia prepares for its general election, President Hakainde Hichilema seeks a second term, citing his success in debt restructuring and economic recovery. However, concerns about the rising cost of living might impact his support.

Main opposition candidate Brian Mundubile, a seasoned parliamentarian, spearheads an alliance but faces hurdles due to internal divisions. Observers suggest that the splintered opposition could benefit Hichilema in retaining power.

While economic indicators seem positive under Hichilema's rule, many citizens have yet to see personal gains. Allegations of political repression preceding the election raise fairness concerns, yet the outcome remains uncertain as both parties vie for control in key regions.