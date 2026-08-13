Zambia's Election: Hichilema's Second Term Ambitions amidst Economic Concerns

Zambia heads to the polls with President Hakainde Hichilema seeking a second term based on his economic reforms. Despite an opposition alliance led by Brian Mundubile, divisions might weaken their chances. Allegations of political repression linger, and a potential run-off looms should no candidate secure over 50% of the vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 04:30 IST
Zambia's Election: Hichilema's Second Term Ambitions amidst Economic Concerns
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  • Country:
  • Zambia

As Zambia prepares for its general election, President Hakainde Hichilema seeks a second term, citing his success in debt restructuring and economic recovery. However, concerns about the rising cost of living might impact his support.

Main opposition candidate Brian Mundubile, a seasoned parliamentarian, spearheads an alliance but faces hurdles due to internal divisions. Observers suggest that the splintered opposition could benefit Hichilema in retaining power.

While economic indicators seem positive under Hichilema's rule, many citizens have yet to see personal gains. Allegations of political repression preceding the election raise fairness concerns, yet the outcome remains uncertain as both parties vie for control in key regions.

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