Tragic Helicopter Crash at Fort Hood Claims Two Soldiers' Lives

Two U.S. Army soldiers died in a crash involving an Apache military helicopter near Fort Hood, Texas. The accident ignited a large grass fire in Bell County. Governor Greg Abbott confirmed the incident, and Fort Hood has withheld the soldiers' identities pending family notification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 04:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 04:31 IST
Tragic Helicopter Crash at Fort Hood Claims Two Soldiers' Lives
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Two U.S. Army soldiers tragically lost their lives when an Apache military helicopter crashed near Fort Hood in Texas, officials reported on Wednesday. The accident ignited a large grass fire in Bell County, situated approximately 60 miles north of Austin, according to Cliff Coleman, a spokesperson for the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

The justice of the peace in Bell County confirmed the deaths of the two individuals aboard the helicopter, as stated by Coleman. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on social media platform X that an Apache helicopter had been involved in the crash during Fort Hood operations, leading to the death of two military members. Fort Hood has yet to release the soldiers' identities, awaiting notification of their families.

Images from the crash site, provided by Coleman, revealed firefighters attending to smoldering debris surrounded by a large expanse of charred grass, with smoke visibly rising from the area. Several local fire departments were on the scene to manage the blaze, Coleman added.

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