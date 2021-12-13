Left Menu

Rugby-All Blacks fullback Barrett keen on short-term league switch

All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett said he would be interested in making a short-term code switch to play in Australia's National Rugby League. "To be honest, every off-season or every time I'm sitting there watching a rugby league game, I think ... I'd love to go over there and play some league just for a season," the 24-year-old, who has 36 caps for New Zealand, told the What A Lad podcast.

"I'm not sure what position I'd play, but I'd love to go over there and give it a crack, who knows." Several current All Blacks have previously expressed an interest in playing in the competition.

Ardie Savea previously said he was keen to test himself in the 13-man form of the sport but then signed a new four-year contract with New Zealand Rugby last month. TJ Perenara was also linked with a move to Sydney Roosters before he signed a new contract with NZR.

