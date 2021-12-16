Left Menu

NFL-94 positive COVID-19 tests recorded among players-source

Reuters | New York | Updated: 16-12-2021 04:47 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 04:47 IST
The National Football League (NFL) saw 94 positive COVID-19 tests from players from Monday through Wednesday evening, a source with knowledge of the testing told Reuters, adding that the number could change as more results come in.

The news comes as leagues across the country scrambled to control outbreaks and the threat of widespread disruptions loomed, with COVID-19 hospitalizations having risen about 40% over the last month in the U.S., according to a Reuters tally.

