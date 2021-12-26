Left Menu

On this day in 2003: Sehwag hit 195 against Aus at MCG

Exactly 18 years ago, former swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag had hit 195 against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day -- December 26.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 08:20 IST
On this day in 2003: Sehwag hit 195 against Aus at MCG
Virender Sehwag (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Exactly 18 years ago, former swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag had hit 195 against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day -- December 26. It was the third Test of India's tour of Australia in 2003/04 and Sehwag opened the innings with Aakash Chopra and smashed the Aussie bowlers all around the park.

His 195-run knock came off 233 balls, studded with five sixes and 25 fours. Sehwag missed out on the double ton by just five runs, but guided India to 366 in the first innings after India opted to bat first.

For Australia, Ricky Ponting suppressed Sehwag's knock as the former went on to score a double ton and also his highest score in Test cricket. Ponting amassed 257 runs as he spent 590 minutes at the crease troubling the visiting bowlers. Opener Matthew Hayden also scored 136 runs and helped his side to post a gigantic total of 558.

Indian batting collapsed in the second innings as Steve Waugh-led side bundled them for 286 and later chased down 95 runs to secure a comfortable nine-wicket win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021