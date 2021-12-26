On this day in 2003: Sehwag hit 195 against Aus at MCG

Exactly 18 years ago, former swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag had hit 195 against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day -- December 26. It was the third Test of India's tour of Australia in 2003/04 and Sehwag opened the innings with Aakash Chopra and smashed the Aussie bowlers all around the park.

His 195-run knock came off 233 balls, studded with five sixes and 25 fours. Sehwag missed out on the double ton by just five runs, but guided India to 366 in the first innings after India opted to bat first.

For Australia, Ricky Ponting suppressed Sehwag's knock as the former went on to score a double ton and also his highest score in Test cricket. Ponting amassed 257 runs as he spent 590 minutes at the crease troubling the visiting bowlers. Opener Matthew Hayden also scored 136 runs and helped his side to post a gigantic total of 558.

Indian batting collapsed in the second innings as Steve Waugh-led side bundled them for 286 and later chased down 95 runs to secure a comfortable nine-wicket win. (ANI)

