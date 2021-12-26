Aston Villa coach Steven Gerrard tests positive for COVID-19

Premier League club Aston Villa has confirmed that head coach Steven Gerrard has tested positive for COVID-19. "Aston Villa can confirm Head Coach Steven Gerrard will be unable to attend our next two Premier League matches with Chelsea and Leeds United as he will be isolating after testing positive for COVID-19," the club said in an official statement.

Aston Villa is slated to lock horns against Chelsea later today. The game between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park is one of six Premier League games scheduled to go ahead on Boxing Day.

Villa's match against Burnley last weekend was postponed due to an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests among the squad. (ANI)

