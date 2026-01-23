Mark McCall's 15-Year Leadership at Saracens Comes to a Close

Saracens' esteemed Director of Rugby, Mark McCall, will step down at the end of the season, capping a highly successful 15-year period leading the club. Saracens announced this pivotal change on Friday.

McCall took the helm in the 2010-11 season and has since spearheaded Saracens to an impressive six Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups. In his statement, McCall reflected on his time with Saracens, expressing immense pride for their achievements and gratitude for his leadership role.

Ready for a transition, McCall will depart, yet remain closely involved with the club. Former Springbok center Brendan Venter, who previously ushered in McCall and has served as Saracens' technical advisor for 15 years, will step into the Director of Rugby role. Saracens' next match is against Newcastle, and they currently hold the sixth position in the Premiership standings.

