Mark McCall's 15-Year Leadership at Saracens Comes to a Close

Mark McCall, Saracens Director of Rugby, will step down at the season's end after a successful 15 years, highlighted by six Premiership titles. Brendan Venter, a cornerstone of Saracens' past success, will take over. McCall expressed pride in his tenure and readiness for change, pledging ongoing support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:29 IST
Saracens' esteemed Director of Rugby, Mark McCall, will step down at the end of the season, capping a highly successful 15-year period leading the club. Saracens announced this pivotal change on Friday.

McCall took the helm in the 2010-11 season and has since spearheaded Saracens to an impressive six Premiership titles and three European Champions Cups. In his statement, McCall reflected on his time with Saracens, expressing immense pride for their achievements and gratitude for his leadership role.

Ready for a transition, McCall will depart, yet remain closely involved with the club. Former Springbok center Brendan Venter, who previously ushered in McCall and has served as Saracens' technical advisor for 15 years, will step into the Director of Rugby role. Saracens' next match is against Newcastle, and they currently hold the sixth position in the Premiership standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

